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How not to get a job: the HR Clone War
Recent college grads face a daunting task: getting a job.
  Charles Hugh Smith
1:29
College Graduates Are Losing the Clone War
College grads, it may be time for different approach, not just in getting a job but in life.
  Charles Hugh Smith
I'll Turn Bullish When This Happens
I will enthusiastically join the Bulls when we replace a guaranteed-to-bankrupt-us Sickcare system and we rebalance the extreme asymmetries of Capital…
  Charles Hugh Smith
How Things Break
When our model fails to solve the problem because it no longer reflects the real world, the model breaks down.
  Charles Hugh Smith
Welcome to the Theater of the Absurd
The real world no longer matters, what matters is the performance on stage. Welcome to the Theater of the Absurd.
  Charles Hugh Smith
Our Post-Truth, Post-Trust World
A system that comes to depend on synthetic signaling for its "information" is doomed to Model Collapse, as its signaling has completely detached from…
  Charles Hugh Smith
Oil, Inflation and Recession
It's not the price of oil per se that triggers recession, it's the underlying vulnerabilities that have been cloaked with happy story narratives to keep…
  Charles Hugh Smith
Automating Our Dependence Will Cripple Us
This is the fatal consequence of becoming dependent on automation / AI to "optimize everything." We're actually optimizing failure.
  Charles Hugh Smith
The Inevitability of the AI Depression
The collision of hype and euphoric hallucinations with the real world will manifest across the entire socio-economic-political-legal spectrum.
  Charles Hugh Smith
Disney World's New Theme Park: The White House and Congress
A "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed experience is planned, where the taxpayers are repeatedly robbed by a motley crew of miscreants.
  Charles Hugh Smith

March 2026

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