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How not to get a job: the HR Clone War
Recent college grads face a daunting task: getting a job.
9 hrs ago
•
Charles Hugh Smith
4
1
1:29
College Graduates Are Losing the Clone War
College grads, it may be time for different approach, not just in getting a job but in life.
11 hrs ago
•
Charles Hugh Smith
35
2
5
I'll Turn Bullish When This Happens
I will enthusiastically join the Bulls when we replace a guaranteed-to-bankrupt-us Sickcare system and we rebalance the extreme asymmetries of Capital…
Apr 12
•
Charles Hugh Smith
39
9
4
How Things Break
When our model fails to solve the problem because it no longer reflects the real world, the model breaks down.
Apr 11
•
Charles Hugh Smith
26
2
4
Welcome to the Theater of the Absurd
The real world no longer matters, what matters is the performance on stage. Welcome to the Theater of the Absurd.
Apr 10
•
Charles Hugh Smith
45
3
3
Our Post-Truth, Post-Trust World
A system that comes to depend on synthetic signaling for its "information" is doomed to Model Collapse, as its signaling has completely detached from…
Apr 8
•
Charles Hugh Smith
28
5
4
Oil, Inflation and Recession
It's not the price of oil per se that triggers recession, it's the underlying vulnerabilities that have been cloaked with happy story narratives to keep…
Apr 6
•
Charles Hugh Smith
33
12
5
Automating Our Dependence Will Cripple Us
This is the fatal consequence of becoming dependent on automation / AI to "optimize everything." We're actually optimizing failure.
Apr 4
•
Charles Hugh Smith
34
7
6
The Inevitability of the AI Depression
The collision of hype and euphoric hallucinations with the real world will manifest across the entire socio-economic-political-legal spectrum.
Apr 3
•
Charles Hugh Smith
38
2
5
Disney World's New Theme Park: The White House and Congress
A "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed experience is planned, where the taxpayers are repeatedly robbed by a motley crew of miscreants.
Apr 1
•
Charles Hugh Smith
25
4
4
March 2026
The "Good News" Is Always the Same: the Stock Market Is Up--Until It Isn't
Cloaking a fake "market" with artifice to maintain its asymmetrical distribution of wealth and income also cloaks its detachment from the real world.
Mar 30
•
Charles Hugh Smith
31
3
1
With Integrity Lost, Is Profit Really a Replacement?
What's the core cause of our distemper? There are several basic ideas that get bounced around but often go unstated.
Mar 28
•
Charles Hugh Smith
22
5
3
© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith
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