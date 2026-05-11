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Carl L. McWilliams
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Charles Hugh Smith is pointing toward the real systemic danger: if U.S. Treasuries cease functioning as the world’s unquestioned collateral foundation, then the entire global carry-trade architecture starts to invert into a “reverse carry trade.”

The issue is no longer simply debt-to-GDP; it is whether the Treasury market can continue absorbing massive issuance without destabilizing yields, liquidity, or confidence itself. What makes this historically unique is that the emerging AI/cloud/robotics economy is simultaneously demanding $trillions in new capital expenditure for energy, compute, grids, fabs, and autonomous infrastructure - while simultaneously competing in the global credit markets against the US Treasuries $trillions in the federal government's pending roll-overs.

We may be entering a transition from a fiat-backed dollar system toward a multipolar settlement architecture where gold, energy, compute capacity and entropy increasingly function as reserve collateral alongside sovereign debt. In that world, the legitimacy of money migrates from promises of future taxation of the producers by the governments - toward control of real thermodynamic infrastructure: energy throughput, semiconductor capacity, and machine productivity.

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