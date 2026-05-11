Money managers have a different risk calculus than individual investors / gamblers. And since they manage large sums, what they process through their OODA loop will influence markets. So it usually pays to put ourselves in their shoes. Losing our own money is one thing, losing other people’s money is another. Full text here:
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The Game Changes When US Treasuries Play a Reverse Card.
It would surprise quite a few players if US Treasuries play a Reverse card and capital flows out of current darlings and into Treasuries.
May 11, 2026
Housing and Anti-Progress
We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.
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