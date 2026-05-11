Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

The Game Changes When US Treasuries Play a Reverse Card.

It would surprise quite a few players if US Treasuries play a Reverse card and capital flows out of current darlings and into Treasuries.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
May 11, 2026

Money managers have a different risk calculus than individual investors / gamblers. And since they manage large sums, what they process through their OODA loop will influence markets. So it usually pays to put ourselves in their shoes. Losing our own money is one thing, losing other people’s money is another. Full text here:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture