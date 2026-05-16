Inequality, AI and Digital Life Are Undermining Society

The globalization of inequality is not just in wealth and income but in agency and opportunity to marry, establish a family, own a home and secure a positive economic-social role. What’s being globalized is anxiety, desperation and loneliness, not prosperity.

This is not ‘embracing the future. It’s ‘being harvested by the future.’

The real-world commons and sources of stability that are the foundations of social stability are eroding right before our eyes, and AI is not the answer, it is one of the drivers.

Avoidance, evasion, rationalization, denial--these coping mechanisms have very short half-lives. After denial come Anger, and we’re unprepared for anything other than artifice permanently propping up denial. But there is nothing permanent about artifice or denial, as both are self-liquidating by their very nature.

Trying to convince ourselves that this is “Progress” and therefore it will all work out just fine isn’t the same as it actually working out just fine, and the difference between the two is about to be starkly revealed as denial is replaced by anger.

I narrate key points in my post Are Inequality, AI and Digital Life Undermining Society? Yes.