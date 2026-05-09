It’s important to understand the dynamics of chaos before the certainties in our lives are swept away. I narrate a summary of my latest essay for subscribers, Chaos Unleashed: When “Irrational” Makes Perfect Sense.
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How Chaos Is Unleashed: When "Irrational" Makes Perfect Sense
Once fairness and honesty have been stripped out of a social order, social trust collapses. Once trust collapses, society disintegrates.
May 09, 2026
Housing and Anti-Progress
We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.
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