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david's avatar
david
16h

that is a probable scenario for the USA in about the 2040s.

more probable for Europe in the 2030s.

before 2030, the UK looks like it could get there.

as a visionary writer, you appear to be seeing far ahead.

in my opinion.

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
18h

Very thought-provoking, and something I have thought about a lot. I retired early back in 2008, as my job was downsized, and it was not a good time to find another job. I then looked around and moved to South America, which allowed my small pension to meet our needs modestly but comfortably. I am guessing that when things fall apart, as you described today, either my pension and SS will be cut or dropped, or inflation will render them insufficient, even down here. I also have a Roth IRA which holds enough money to make a real difference, but is far from making me rich, and I am pondering as to whether I should cash out at least half or so and bring it down here, in case the transfers I currently rely on should cease or be reduced.

I'm not asking for advice. I feel competent to make my own decisions, and to take responsibility for them, but it is something that I spend considerable time and thought on.

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