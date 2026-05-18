What Happens When Optimization Is Itself the Point of Failure?

So what’s the optimized solution when optimization itself is the problem? What if a new product or profitable technology is not a solution but an extension of optimized fragility?

What’s been optimized is centralization of power and control in the hands of the few because distributed capital, agency, power and control are inefficient.

High expectations lead to dreams dashed which leads to denial crumbling on contact with the real world.

We become angry because we’re social beings who depend on trust and truth to function as a group that benefits its members and not just its leaders. Read the essay here: