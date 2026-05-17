Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ's avatar
BJ
2h

Good points. But rage directed at whom? One of the aspects of the current system is to divide the general population into so many warring sub units, each focused on themselves and those "oppressing" them, that when the rage eventually explodes, its directed away from those actually responsible, and at those more accessible. Given the incentives involved, with trillions at stake, this is only to be expected. I can see Mel Brooks mugging for the camera "Its good to be the king!" Until it isn't. But its even better to own the king. That way, when the peasants eventually come for the king, those who own the king (and call most of the shots) slink back into the shadows and wait for the next king to arise, and then buy them, Rinse and repeat through out all of history.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture