When Unfairness Is Systemic, the Consequences Are Resistance and Revolt

The systemic unfairness that was tolerated is no longer tolerable once the majority are no longer getting ahead.

The leadership’s “solution” is civilizational psychosis: the founding mythology of the state--so inspirational and lofty--is heavily promoted, even as this mythology (super-abundance, democracy, etc.) no longer maps the real world.

We fervently believe these delusions because the alternative is too painful to bear.

There is an emotional progression that parallels the progression from a stable society of dynamic equilibrium to civilizational psychosis: denial breaks down into anger, a volatile state with uncertain outcomes.

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