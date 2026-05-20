Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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When Unfairness Is Systemic, the Consequences Are Resistance and Revolt

Systemic unfairness--what we now call a rigged casino--is accepted as long as the key social classes feel they're getting ahead.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
May 20, 2026

The systemic unfairness that was tolerated is no longer tolerable once the majority are no longer getting ahead.

The leadership’s “solution” is civilizational psychosis: the founding mythology of the state--so inspirational and lofty--is heavily promoted, even as this mythology (super-abundance, democracy, etc.) no longer maps the real world.

We fervently believe these delusions because the alternative is too painful to bear.

There is an emotional progression that parallels the progression from a stable society of dynamic equilibrium to civilizational psychosis: denial breaks down into anger, a volatile state with uncertain outcomes.

Read the full essay here:

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