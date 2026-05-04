Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Navigating Recession and Revolution: Our Experience Isn't a Model or System

The disconcerting experience of navigating a decline or collapse in income and the dominoes that fall as a result cannot be "solved" by abstract models and systems.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
May 04, 2026

I narrate key points in my post Recession and Revolution: Our Experience Isn’t a Model or System. In this context, the Chinese proverb “When you’re thirsty, it’s too late to dig a well” summarizes an approach to the challenges many of us will encounter should recession upend our lives.

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