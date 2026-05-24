Could Instability Trigger Radical Change In Your Life?

I propose that the world is upside down, that the way we live is the opposite of what we’re told it is: we don’t experience Progress, we experience Anti-Progress.

The technologies of AI aren’t additive and liberating; they’re powerful tools that optimize centralized control and extraction. The claim is that AI will help us but the real goal is to use us.

This structure--the real world is the opposite of what we’re told--is a civilizational psychosis that benefits those at the top of the wealth-power pyramid.

But denial, unfairness and credit-asset bubbles are all inherently unstable, and so once the bubble pops, denial will crack and be replaced by anger.

I narrate key points in my post What Would Trigger Radical Change In Your Life?