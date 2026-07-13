Dump the Risks on Us and Immiseration Follows

I narrate key points in my post “Offload Risks onto the Bottom 90% and Immiseration Follows”

The underlying story of the past 50 years has been the offloading of risk onto workers and consumers, with the inevitable consequences being higher costs and losses leading to impoverishment and immiseration.

A key driver is the offloading of risk from owners to consumers and workers, a perverse process that has been obscured by incremental degradation. Risk is a strange phenomenon that defies easy definition. Risk isn’t a direct loss or cost; it’s the probability of losses and costs arising in what appears on the surface to be a stable arrangement.

Consider the stunning decline in the quality of durable goods such as appliances, and global industry adopting a laughably valueless one-year warranty across the board. Appliances that routinely lasted 30 years before “Progress” took the reins now routinely fail in 3+ years.

In the good old days before “Progress” took the reins, manufacturers absorbed the risk of premature failure of the goods they produced. Now this risk has been offloaded onto consumers, who are now forced to buy “extended warranties” as the only means of mitigating the risk they now carry of premature failure.

This is in effect a form of extortion: “nice refrigerator you got there, too bad it’s at risk of breaking.” Well, if current manufacturers had the same standards as previous generations, we wouldn’t need “extended warranties.” Welcome to the Mafia Economy: low quality goods and services force “upgrades,” i.e. extortion.

Consider the offloading of risk onto workers. Employment other than casual labor once included healthcare insurance and other basic benefits. In the “gig economy” of contract employment and gigs, the worker is now responsible for paying their Social Security / Medicare taxes, healthcare insurance and retirement contributions.