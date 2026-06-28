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Retribution: What No One Sees Coming

In nation-states, retribution can manifest as revolts, uprisings, wildcat strikes, general strikes, or the rapid rise of new political, cultural or social movements.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Jun 28, 2026

In my analysis of socio-political-economic systems, once the avenues of redress have been closed off as hindrances to securing private gains and control, the inevitable alternative is retribution, the settling of scores by whatever means are available.

This dynamic is scale invariant, meaning that it plays out in personal relationships, groups and organizations of every size from families to empires.

The structures of redress and retribution cross numerous academic fields, as they arise from the complexities of human nature’s innate sensitivity to fairness as the foundation of self-organizing social structures which are humanity’s core selective advantage.

Since there is no one academic specialty focused on redress and retribution, this dynamic remains largely unexamined and poorly understood. Since it is embedded in individuals’ emotions and group dynamics, it weaves through the fields of psychology, psychiatry and neuroscience, and since it manifests in social and political movements, it also weaves through cultural anthropology, sociology, political science, economics, legal theory, systems analysis and philosophy.

The most insightful context for redress and retribution is selective advantage, adaptation and system instability.

The Retribution No One Sees Coming

Charles Hugh Smith
·
Jun 27
The Retribution No One Sees Coming

In my analysis of socio-political-economic systems, once the avenues of redress have been closed off as hindrances to securing private gains and control, the inevitable alternative is retribution, the settling of scores by whatever means are available.

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