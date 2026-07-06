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Rowboats in the Stormy Seas of AI

Developing new AI tools or platforms won't fix what's broken, because what's broken isn't fixable with technology.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Jul 06, 2026

I narrate key points in my post “Sailing the Stormy Seas of AI”

My application of this metaphor starts with this question: is AI changing the currents and tidal forces of the seas, as its proponents believe, or is it an uncontrollably destructive force akin to hurricanes and tsunamis, or is it neither? To its proponents, AI will change everything, i.e. the nature of the economic, social and political seas, forever, in an inevitably positive way.

Alternatively, as I suggested in these recent posts, the negative uses and consequences of AI--i.e. Anti-Progress--are expanding far faster than any positive effects, effectively overwhelming the one-meter wave of “progress” with a 10-meter tsunami of Anti-Progress sweeping away all before it.

Sailing the Stormy Seas of AI

Charles Hugh Smith
·
Jul 6
Sailing the Stormy Seas of AI

Small business owner and San Francisco correspondent ‘Sparx Eightthreetwo’ (found on facebook under the same name) has a metaphor of the sea and boats that illuminates some of the key dynamics in the AI era. Here is Sparx’s description of the metaphor:

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