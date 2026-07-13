Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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david's avatar
david
20m

all true, and nothing can change this downward direction for the average person.

ALMOST ALL Americans still have some affordability of non-essentials above their affordability of essentials.

degrowth will be getting severe in the 2030s.

the 2020s are the good olde days.

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Ronald Troxel's avatar
Ronald Troxel
5h

“Note self-employed people like myself pay the full 15.3% ourselves, as we’re both employer and employee.” On paper, yes. But it’s reasonable to assume that employers allow for their 7.6% in the salary they offer. The full 15.3% is baked into whatever cake your offered in exchange for your labor.

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