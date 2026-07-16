AI Is the Ultimate Ultra-Processed Life

As our mental and physical health spirals into a black hole of addiction, dependencies, anxiety and distraction, we're powerless to discern the spiral because we turn to our helpful servant for answers. The helpful servant assures us all is well, we're remarkably intelligent and grounded, and there's a pat answer for everything.



All of which is false, but it relieves our anxiety to hear these assurances. And so we distract ourselves with dopamine-stimulating media and consumption, buy-buy-buy, as the core mechanism of Ultra-Processed Life is transactional: buyer and seller meet in a faceless, frictionless transaction that triggers some dopamine hit of novelty or illusion of value, selfhood and agency: I'm somebody because I bought something.



Meanwhile, the relationships underpinning a healthy life and society are unraveling. The endless aisles of Ultra-Processed snacks, frozen glop, canned glop and sugar-water beverages are an analogy for the endless aisles of media-slop and the 24/7 "news" which is so ultra-processed that it is now resistant to parody--there's no way to parody what is already a self-parody.



The term social engineering has a disturbing sound, because it suggests that the "free market" and "individual agency" are perhaps more profitable facades than they are real-world experiences. For this is the destructive heart of Ultra-Processed Life: we sense something's off about the constant state of hyper-everything anxiety, precarity, uncertainty and dopamine-receptor exhaustion we experience, and we sense the disconnect from what we experience and what we're told we should be experiencing: the endless bliss of Progress and Prosperity.



This disconnect has a name: the politics of experience. We're constantly bombarded with contexts, prompts, agendas, narratives and signifiers persuading us that the artificial, the fake, the simulated, the facsimile, the mimicry, is all real, and we're the ones who are at fault for experiencing something other than what we're told "everyone else is experiencing."



But this too is misdirection, because in reality, everyone else is experiencing what we're experiencing, the disconnect, the anxiety, the solace of distraction and buying something, but they're trying to believe the artifice because facing the reality of our disconnect from ourselves and the real world is too disturbing, for Ultra-Processed Life has eroded our ability to trust our own experience as superior to what's presented in the house-of-mirrors Mouse Utopia we inhabit.



It's also disturbing for another reason: the only way to return to authentic experience, autonomy and agency is to go Cold Turkey and turn it all off. And of course the ability to do so is what Ultra-Processed Life and its most powerful handmaiden, AI, disables: we are Superman strapped to a carefully machined chunk of Kryptonite we can no longer detach.

AI Is the Apex of Ultra-Processed Life Charles Hugh Smith · 7:03 PM I wrote Ultra-Processed Life to describe a peculiarly perverse structure of control that now dominates our entire culture and way of life: what’s presented as marvelously beneficial to both sellers and buyers / leaders and the citizenry is actually only beneficial to the sellers / leaders while it actively degrades and deranges the buyers / citizens. Read full story