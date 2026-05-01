Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Why We're Surprised--and Helpless--When Things Break Down

By optimizing profit and efficiency, we've also optimized systemic breakdown.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
May 01, 2026

The majority of systems we rely on for life's essentials--water, power, food, transport, banking, healthcare, etc.--are now digitally dependent systems with tight boundary conditions. This is a short video introduction to my essay on why the systems we depend on are optimized to break down.

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