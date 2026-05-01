The majority of systems we rely on for life's essentials--water, power, food, transport, banking, healthcare, etc.--are now digitally dependent systems with tight boundary conditions. This is a short video introduction to my essay on why the systems we depend on are optimized to break down.
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Why We're Surprised--and Helpless--When Things Break Down
By optimizing profit and efficiency, we've also optimized systemic breakdown.
May 01, 2026
Housing and Anti-Progress
We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.
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