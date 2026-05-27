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Carl L. McWilliams
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Charles Hugh Smith: One critical anomaly not illuminated enough is the accelerating collapse of public trust among the bottom 90% - that government still functions in their interests at all — rather than primarily in the interests of the top 10%, financialized capital, and politically connected asset holders. That distinction matters enormously.

Previous American crises — stagflation, the Savings & Loan collapse, even 2008 — still carried a residual belief that institutions were at least attempting to restore broad-based prosperity. Today, millions increasingly suspect the system is functioning exactly as designed: profits privatized upward, losses socialized downward, while official narratives and their Orwellian media insist the economy is “strong.”

This is why traditional economic metrics no longer restore confidence. GDP growth, low unemployment, soaring equity markets, and AI productivity forecasts mean little to households that experience daily life as increasingly unaffordable, extractive, administratively hostile, and precarious. The deeper crisis is not merely inflation or inequality. It is the erosion of institutional legitimacy itself. Once populations no longer believe their governing institutions understand, represent, or even care about their lived reality, consumer pessimism becomes rational rather than emotional.

That is no longer a cyclical downturn problem. It is a paradigm-level fracture.

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