Why Credit Creates Bubbles That Break the Economy
The asymmetric scaling of credit has inflated The Everything Bubble that will burst with devastating consequences for the real economy.
When credit scales faster than it can be absorbed by productive investments, the resulting credit-asset bubbles break the economy. This is the result of asymmetric scaling: credit (i.e. debt, money borrowed into existence) can be created in virtually limitless billions with a few keystrokes, while productive investments scale only incrementally.
The Fede…