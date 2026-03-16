Why AI Malware (and Harmful Second Order Effects) Are Out of Control
Fixing all this doesn't scale. What scales is the spread of uncontrollably harmful consequences.
When something scales faster than it can be absorbed or controlled, the resulting extremes break the system. That’s the problem of asymmetric scaling. Let’s take a current example: the malicious use of AI and the runaway expansion of harmful second-order effects generated by the explosive adoption of AI tools and agents. (Second-order effects: consequen…