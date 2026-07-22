Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
10m

Good comments, thank you. I suppose my optimism is based on the notion when all else fails, people will finally have no other choice but to change their minds / values / choices. But I could be wrong of course.

A reader emailed to say that he believes people still have agency and they've been persuaded that they don't have agency.

My view is Americans still have *some* agency but the cost of exercising it is much higher than it was decades ago. There are many limiting factors that are real but don't show up in stats.

For example, starting a business is much more tedious, bureaucratic and costly than it was in decades past. Sure, there are exceptions that prove the rule, but I'm talking about general trends.

Forty years ago I moved to the SF Bay Area and could afford a one-bedroom apartment with a modest pay half-time job. That's impossible now. You can't move there now and work your way up, you have to be a trust funder or have a high-paying job to even pay rent. These are real constraints on agency.

We could start at the bottom and live pretty well. That's no longer possible in high-cost urban areas without insane sacrifices we didn't have to make--renting a closet to live in instead of a studio apartment, etc.

Ditto for higher education. I paid my own living expenses, tuition. fees and books with a part-time job. Sure, it took a lot of hours of work but I enjoyed it. I had a car, a studio apartment, and enough money to go out regularly to cheap dives--and I carried a full load of classes and graduated with a BA in 4 years. That is no longer possible, even at state universities.

So "agency" doesn't mean what it used to IMO. Heck, two friends and I had a fully legal political party with candidates and the whole show in the mid-1970s, and we were all working fulltime. We didn't have to kill ourselves, we did it all in our spare time. Try that now. What I see is illusory wealth and agency being sold as "the real deal," which it isn't. My problem is I've lived long enough to have experienced the real deal. warm regards, charles

Reply
Share
david's avatar
david
35m

no "who" is going to "solve" anything.

"My essay on America’s ten social classes sets the stage for a real problem-real solution discussion:"

we can discuss it, we will discuss it, but all of these discussions will accomplish nothing.

you have set out the "real problem" side very well, but there is no "real solution", all we are doing is going round and round getting nowhere with "discussion".

"Nothing will change until the various social classes find common cause in the most basic fundamentals:"

true! therefore NOTHING WILL CHANGE.

"radical decentralization" is coming down the road.

the WHAT that will "solve" these "real problems" is the end of IC.

centralization needs vast energy to enable it, and the guaranteed energy decline for the next few decades will result in insufficient energy to hold together the centralization.

the centralization will end when IC collapses.

that is not a solution.

a sustainable world with no electricity will have very little centralization.

shall we discuss this guaranteed future of poverty for almost all people?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture