Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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John
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Once again. A feed back loop to reality is required for our institutions to be legitimate. Our culture is deluding itself in so many ways that the trip back to reality is going to be very painful.

I actually want our system to flash crash because there are still a lot of competent people, and the "sooner the tide goes out, the sooner we will see who is naked".

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