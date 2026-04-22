When the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI Lie

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/4When the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI LieWhen the cost of truth is high, we lie. And since AI is a distorted reflection of humanity, the same is true of AI: when the cost of telling the truth is too high, AI lies.Charles Hugh SmithApr 22, 20264ShareThis is an introduction to my post When the Cost of Truth Is High, We--and AI--LieDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesThree questions about AI replacing human workers.Apr 20 • Charles Hugh SmithOne of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? Apr 18 • Charles Hugh SmithHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithUltra-Processed LifeDec 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithAnti-Progress, reverse leverage and the hot-potato economy.Oct 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith