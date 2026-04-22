Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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When the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI Lie

When the cost of truth is high, we lie. And since AI is a distorted reflection of humanity, the same is true of AI: when the cost of telling the truth is too high, AI lies.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 22, 2026

This is an introduction to my post

When the Cost of Truth Is High, We--and AI--Lie

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