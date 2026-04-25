When Predictability Collapses, a Plan Is Good But Adaptability Is Even Better.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/6When Predictability Collapses, a Plan Is Good But Adaptability Is Even Better.All of which brings us to the possibility that the era of predictability is drawing to a close and being replaced by an era of unpredictability.Charles Hugh SmithApr 25, 20266ShareInsight comes in three flavors. This third flavor of insight is what interests me, and it’s what I write about, either directly or indirectly.When Predictability Collapses, What’s Scarce and Valuable Is AdaptabilityDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesMercantilism works until it doesn't: China and Beyond.Apr 24 • Charles Hugh SmithWhen the Cost of Truth Is High, Both Humans and AI LieApr 22 • Charles Hugh SmithThree questions about AI replacing human workers.Apr 20 • Charles Hugh SmithOne of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? Apr 18 • Charles Hugh SmithHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithUltra-Processed LifeDec 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith