Both success and failure seem self-evident, but I’m no longer sure what qualifies as failure or success.



But I do know there is a difference between considering ourselves a failure and accepting that failing is the essential process of learning, which can be understood as success.



Failure is slippery for many reasons. One is that there are so many paths to failure. We can fail by having immovable goals and convictions, by having no goals or convictions, and we can also fail from being in denial, or being indecisive or frozen by fear. We can also fail by being reckless.



Failure is also slippery because it depends on the context--what’s considered important. Our culture distills the context down to a simplistic either/or--you got rich, you succeeded, you did not get rich, you failed.



Getting rich has two components: making a lot of money, and accumulating a lot of financial wealth.



When I was a builder in my late 20s and early 30s, my partner and I did not succeed in getting rich or making huge sums of money. In the context of you got rich, success, you did not get rich, you failed, we failed. But in five years we went from unknowns with no contacts or capital to building over 90 dwellings, a commercial complex, and added a modern pharmacy to the local medical center. If what’s important isn’t getting rich, but learning a lot, we succeeded.



So, success or failure? It depends on the context of what’s considered valuable and worth extraordinary effort. The short answer in our technocratic, financialized culture is accumulating a lot of money and gaining visibility that boosts our status.



This narrow definition of success leaves a vast field of failure that may not actually be failure but various manifestations of success.



For example, if we learn something important and useful by failing, was that really a failure, or was it the process of learning enough to become successful?



In our culture, metrics of financial success are all that matter. So “do what you love” generates success because it’s presumed we’ll excel at what we love doing, and if we excel, then we’ll make a lot of money doing whatever we love.



But what’s valued is in flux, and so we can live in an era that considers what we love doing / producing of zero value while our descendants cash in on what we were constantly assured was worthless.



This is the tarpit of being dependent on “markets” to identify what’s valuable.



If someone fails to get rich but gains a wealth of experience and an expansive soul, is that failure? In a technocratic, financialized culture, the answer is yes.



If someone is working all the time--maybe at one job, maybe at three jobs--to make more money, is this success or failure? By the either/or metric of our technocratic, financialized culture, this is success because they’re making more money which enables them to accumulate more wealth.



The ideal here is that accumulating wealth will enable the person who works all the time to retire and only do work they enjoy. The irony here is the “retired wealthy person” has little experience of anything other than working hard to make more money, so they are bereft when this phase of life ends, either by choice or events beyond their control.



The alternative conclusion is the culture we inhabit is a failure. But declaring the culture that considers us a failure is itself a failure doesn’t generate wealth, status or external confirmation of our worthiness.



We naturally seek the affirmation of others: yes, what you’re doing is good and valuable. You’re succeeding.



But the further we swim from the mainstream, the fewer voices there are to offer such affirmations. We’re on our own, and rather than rely on the outside world to declare us a failure or a success, we have to do that for ourselves.



I now think failure is the sense that we could have done better. In some cases, we did all we could, and so we have no regrets or sense of failure, even if the outcome was less than optimal. In other cases, we could have done better with a bit more effort or focus, and so we feel we failed.



We’re all limited by the nature of life and being human. We can’t know what we have no experience of; we must learn most things from experience, and this means learning from mistakes, i.e. failures.



I now think the failure to learn from making the same mistakes--and making the same ones again and again--is in some ways unavoidable, as the process of learning is not perfect or seamless, especially in matters of the heart or soul or inspiration.



But to refuse to learn--and refuse to inquire why we refuse to learn--I think in these cases, we fail ourselves.



Put another way: maybe success is limiting the damage of the process of learning by making mistakes.



I also think that failure is a spectrum of pain. Some failures really hurt; others can be shrugged off as “well, we gave it a try.” Failing others really hurts. So does failing ourselves.



Setting aside our truest aspirations for ourselves for some later fulfillment that never materializes is a failure that really hurts. In many cases, we set it aside because we’re afraid we’ll fail.



But what qualifies as success? If we say, making money and gaining recognition, then success is indeed elusive. If we say success is completing the project we set out to complete, then success is within reach of everyone.



Knowing what we truly value isn’t always easy. In some cases, we only come to understand our implicit values and goals decades later.



Although I didn’t understand it at the time, my real goal as a builder wasn’t to get rich; it was to build everything from shacks to mansions, to experience building every type other than concrete-steel high-rises, to gain the full-spectrum experience of all that a small builder could build. My partner and I succeeded in doing so in five action-packed years, as we built a 43-unit subdivision, a large commercial building, a model home mansion, many small, low-cost starter homes and dozens of houses in between.



At the end, I burned out, and it took several years to recover. Success or failure? Maybe the most accurate answer is “some of both, but mostly success” if we include testing our own limits as part of “success.”



For I’m no longer sure anything qualifies as “success” other than testing the limits of our entire selves, not just in work but in the intensity of our interests, loves, goals and experiences. This idea of success must be balanced with the idea of success as limiting the damage of the process of learning by making mistakes.



In other words, ideally, in testing our limits we steer clear of harming ourselves or others. But this is a contradiction, as we’re humans, not gods, and since we don’t know our limits until we’ve exceeded them, there is no way to avoid harming ourselves and others, not by choice but by the nature of exploring fields of experience that are unknown to us.



I would not recommend burning out to anyone, as it’s a miserable, difficult and frustrating learning experience. But it’s part of the territory of human experience, and avoiding it is difficult because we’ve “succeeded” in life by pushing past all the warning signs. Was burning out success or failure, or some of both?



I now think success is knowing what we truly value and seek to fulfill or complete in this life. I think success is knowing this path of fulfillment / completion will consist mostly of what’s considered “failure” by the either/or conventions of our culture.



In this context, success is avoiding getting caught in the tarpit of our culture’s either/or conventions.



Why does this matter? To fail at a task is not to fail as a person. No matter how many mistakes and failures we endure, each is a stepping stone on our path to greater knowledge and awareness. We don’t fail as a person, we only fail as a learner, one who accepts mistakes and failure as the price of learning.



Considering ourselves a failure is debilitating, especially as things fall apart around us. Understanding failure as the painful cram-course of learning enough to figure out how to proceed in a constructive fashion is positive.

In the larger context, there are gale force winds on the horizon. We might be tempted to define success as avoiding the storm entirely, but if the seas become rough everywhere, then surviving the storm may be all the success that’s within reach.

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