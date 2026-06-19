Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Charles Hugh Smith
5h

Don, I'm glad you appreciated the humor :-)

Rich, that is an excellent example. I've read that industrial users of mass battery storage are buying depleted auto battery packs to make use of the 30% to 40% left in the battery capacity. So the replacement vehicle batteries will be new--and hugely costly in terms of the resources being mined and refined to manufacture them. warm regards, charles

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David Lentz's avatar
David Lentz
1h

Am writing a novel based on sustainability idea

Max Weber’s observations on capitalism are very interesting particularly the American variant

A spirit of capitalism

We need a spirit of sustainability

But how to bring it to fruition

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