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We're Busy Automating Needless Work

By the standard of high-value technology defined above, our economy is a wasteland of throw-away products and planned obsolescence run amok.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Jun 19, 2026

I consider it self-evident that much of our economy is nothing more than Silly Hats that we call something else that sounds less silly. The percentage of our economy that actually produces life’s essentials is a fraction of the share devoted to marketing, PR, unproductive “engagement,” legal and regulatory busy-work, meetings, junkets, conferences, billions of needless communications, shadow-work required to deal with all the needless complexity generated by all this needless activity, and so on.

By the standard of high-value technology defined above, our economy is a wasteland of throw-away products and planned obsolescence run amok. Those who claim today’s coffee makers, rice cookers, microwaves and autos will all last 30 or 40 years are delusional, as new appliances fail in a few years and the electronics in vehicles will fail long before 28 years of service, never mind 40 years of service, and the repair or replacement of these components are outrageously costly.

The problem with durable, low-maintenance, low-operating cost technologies is self-evident: they’re not as profitable as planned obsolescence, Silly Hats or extracting monthly fees from owners, for example, the new model of charging owners of vehicles and machinery a monthly subscription to use the machine they bought. Um, innovation. Yeah, sure, we never had it so good.

Simply put, virtually all the technology produced today is inferior or defective: ergo, Anti-Progress, the opposite of Progress. Sorry, but the gods of technology have failed, and the reason why they’ve failed is simple:

Our economy isn’t driven by innovation, it’s driven by greed.

What If the Work We're Busy Automating Is Needless?

Charles Hugh Smith
·
4:46 PM
What If the Work We're Busy Automating Is Needless?

Many of the topics I address are met with silence because they question the quasi-religious beliefs that underpin our entire way of life: the belief that Progress is inevitable because technology inevitably drives Progress--a belief structure I call

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