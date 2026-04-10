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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
6dEdited

My sentiments exactly Charles Hugh Smith. "The real world no longer matters. Welcome to the Theater of the Absurd."

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david
5d

okay I get the hyperbole.

but a few billion people retain some good prosperity, which surely includes everyone who reads this site.

TPTB will do their theatrics, no big deal.

very timely that US "consumer sentiment" just came out today with a record low number.

the average person expects worse economic conditions a year from now, with higher inflation.

"theatrics" do not always work.

what the average person doesn't expect is a gradual and slow degrowth process until almost all people are living in poverty in the 2nd half of this century.

but we aren't there yet.

a recession looks very likely this year, and people will have to deal with it as best as they can.

even so, the 2020s are the good olde days.

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