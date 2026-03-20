Welcome to the Stockyard of Unaffordability
The herd here in The Stockyard of Unaffordability isn't cheered much by the cost of a TV dropping $50 while everything essential to life has gone up by $500 or $5,000.
Welcome to the herd jammed into The Stockyard of Unaffordability, where prices keep rising and it gets more crowded as those who reckoned they were always going to be able to afford their free-spending ways end up here.
As I have endeavored to explain in recent posts, asymmetries of scaling and risk create extremes that undermine our standard of living a…