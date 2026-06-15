We Don't Need the Real World, We Only Need Money

This make-believe world in which money is all that matters is not a sustainable society or economy.

In this make-believe world, shape-shifting money is the solution to all problems.

All the solutions being bandied about are money-based: stablecoins, gold-backed currencies, etc. The idea behind all of these proposals is that changing money will fix whatever’s broken in a system that has lost touch with its material foundations and productive work.

This mindset explains the conventional conviction that all one has to do to live extremely well is navigate the coming collapse of the current money system (i.e. fiat currencies and credit) and emerge from the other side of the wormhole with wealth intact in some other form.

This mindset makes three implicit assumptions that are disconnected from the real world.

I narrate key points in my post “We Don’t Need the World, We Only Need Money”