Understanding Risk Is Revolutionary

I narrate key points in my post “The Revolutionary Loneliness of Acting Alone”

Human Nature prefers certainty and simplicity because these consume the least energy. So concluding that the key dynamic going forward is uncertainty is unsatisfying. To conclude that all forecasts are equally likely to be wrong doesn't make decisions easy. To conclude (as I have) that the system is in the preliminary stages of Model Collapse and the breakdown of Civilizational Psychosis doesn't make our decisions easy or simple.



Technology and finance are presented as the royal road to Progress and wealth, but they are now the engines of risk, disruption, instability and uncertainty.



Nonetheless, identifying uncertainty and the potential unraveling of the highly complex, inter-dependent (i.e. tightly bound) systems that we depend on informs our personal decision-making process, because another First Principle is to assess risk across the entire spectrum, from low probability to increasingly likely, and think through our response options to each type of risk--what I call Plan B (likely risks) and Plan C (low probability but devastating risks).



These "long-tail" risks manifest despite being low probability. As Benoit Mandelbrot explained, markets are fractal and so they can break without warning. If systemic buffers have been worn thin by one-sided (asymmetric) distributions of risk, gains, losses and costs, the system may not have the means to recover.



As I've endeavored to explain, such systems have reached their limits, and reforms that worked when the system had yet to reach its limits no longer restore it, they hasten its demise.

The Revolutionary Loneliness of Acting Alone