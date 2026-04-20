Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Three questions about AI replacing human workers.

Let's start by summarizing what AI's proponents are claiming is inevitable due to AI's ceaseless advance.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Apr 20, 2026

This is a short video introduction to my new post,

The Questions Nobody Asks as AI Replaces Human Workers.

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