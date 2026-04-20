Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Three questions about AI replacing human workers.Let's start by summarizing what AI's proponents are claiming is inevitable due to AI's ceaseless advance.Charles Hugh SmithApr 20, 2026ShareThis is a short video introduction to my new post, The Questions Nobody Asks as AI Replaces Human Workers.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksHousing and Anti-ProgressWe discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeCharles Hugh SmithRecent EpisodesOne of us--myself or Mr. Consensus--is completely delusional. The question is, which one? Apr 18 • Charles Hugh SmithHow not to get a job: the HR Clone WarApr 15 • Charles Hugh SmithInsane Financial Imbalances and Social RevolutionDec 23, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithUltra-Processed LifeDec 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh SmithAnti-Progress, reverse leverage and the hot-potato economy.Oct 18, 2025 • Charles Hugh Smith