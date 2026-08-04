Naivete is interesting because it's so easily confused with confidence, native optimism, youthful enthusiasm, and a host of delusions, including mistaking idealized fantasies and fairy tales as templates for the real world. In a culture that prides itself on not being a chump, to be called naive is an accusation: don't be naive means don't be an easily conned chump.



In contrast, being confident, optimistic and filled with youthful enthusiasm are praised as the core of American Practicality, Idealism and Vigor, i.e. the can-do spirit. That naivete lends itself to youthful enthusiasm, sunny optimism and can-do confidence is rarely remarked upon.



So what is naivete other than credulity? It's a willingness to trust leaders, institutions and mythologies without running them through common-sensically skeptical filters, and a belief that everything will work out just fine regardless of what happens if we just keep working hard and working smart.



The difference between a willingness to trust leaders, institutions and mythologies, sunny optimism and youthful enthusiasm and naively mistaking self-serving fantasies and fairy tales for the real world is, well, there isn't any. Believing that an unending stream of patently transparent self-serving fairy tales accurately reflect "the real world" is the pinnacle of naivete, and that describes the entire American society, culture and economy: this is the golden age of the Big Con.



Which brings us to Herman Melville's under-appreciated classic, The Confidence-Man.

The Joys and Tragedies of Naivete Charles Hugh Smith · Aug 3 Naivete is interesting because it’s so easily confused with confidence, native optimism, youthful enthusiasm, and a host of delusions, including mistaking idealized fantasies and fairy tales as templates for the real world. In a culture that prides itself on not being a chump, to be called naive is an accusation: Read full story