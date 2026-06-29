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Charles Hugh Smith
3m

Thank you for the comments. much appreciated. I wanted to add a quick note about Simons' comment on obesity being a form of starvation. This is striking and metabolically correct, as consuming low-nutrient, low-fiber snacks and junk food leave the body starved of the nutrients it needs, so it signals "eat more" as in pre-modern times this led to the consumption of nutrient-rich real foods. So obesity reflects the starvation of the body for essential nutrients and fiber.

The connection of this mechanism to debt may be a stretch but when we consider how debt saps us of income, it is a form of starvation even as the things we "own" via debt--large houses and vehicles--are impressively large.

warm regards, charles

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
4h

And this is why no finance criminals ever go to jail.

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