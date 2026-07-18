This is essay #5 in the series the Revolution No One Sees Coming.



This isn’t about civilizational collapse from scarcity or catastrophe. This is about systems reaching their internal limits, which catalyzes the breakdown of the civilization’s model of “how the world works“ and the breakdown of the sacrifice-reward calculation that either keeps people working hard to support the system or leads them to abandon it by opting out of the sacrifices that sustain the system.



Scarcities and crises are influences, not the primary dynamic. It’s this breakdown of the civilization’s model and the abandonment by individuals that generates self-reinforcing decay and collapse.



So let’s dig in.



Author Thomas Homer-Dixon begins his book The Upside of Down: Catastrophe, Creativity and the Renewal of Civilization with a gripping description of the immense resources the Roman Empire devoted to constructing the Colosseum (72 to 82 AD) in Rome with only animal and human labor.



This illustrated the depth of institutional and resource wealth the Empire drew upon in its heyday.



But the larger point of the book is what happens when the status quo fails to serve the interests of its commoner populace: they opt out, abandoning their devotion to maintaining the status quo because it no longer serves their interests to toil ceaselessly to pay taxes, fight endless wars, etc. for a dwindling share of the empire’s output.



There are many books describing the decay and collapse of complex societies, covering dynamics ranging from complexity itself to inter-elite rivalries to pandemics and climate change to the rise of aggressive “barbarian” tribes.



The Upside of Down posits a simple dynamic that spans the entire social spectrum: when the sacrifices and costs far exceed the rewards, people drop out and that decay of effort, sacrifice and commitment dooms the civilization.



Rome is not the only example. The Khmer civilization in southeast Asia crumbled not in a catastrophe but in a process of abandonment: the skills and organizational capacities needed to maintain essential waterways decayed, leading to declines in agricultural output likely exacerbated by climate change. There was no mass die-off, people just drifted away from the urban complexes.



Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire (PBS Nova documentary)



In other words, we can posit all sorts of drivers of civilizational decay and collapse, but the core dynamic is when individuals realize the costs and sacrifices exceed the rewards, they drift away and that’s the ultimate source of collapse: people give up propping up the status quo.



This weighing of costs and benefits sounds like it can be reduced to a calculation measured in money, but there is a far less explored psychological process that is integral to abandoning the status quo.



This is a complex process which I have touched on in discussing Model Collapse and the Politics of Experience.

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