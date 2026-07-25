This is essay #6 in the series the Revolution No One Sees Coming.



We’re drowning in data, news, commentaries, narratives, videos and podcasts, many claiming to expose or explain the hidden forces controlling the world and/or forecast the future. Every word, image and second of recording makes somebody money: the platform takes the lion’s share and the content creator gets a sliver that becomes a mountain of cash if millions of “impressions” (clicks, views, etc.) can be piled up.



This flood overwhelms our ability to absorb and make sense of it all, and our ability to distill it all down to decisions that change our own life.



What do we do with all this mass of conflicting information, much of it designed to alarm or captivate us (clickbait), much of it misleading or incorrect in ways that are not easily discernable, and a significant portion being presented not as information but as knowledge, a claim that the context shaping our perception of the “problem” which then limits the “solutions” has some validity beyond the claim itself.



Yet we still make decisions about the direction of our own lives every day, as changing nothing is a decision, too.



The natural response to being overwhelmed is to freeze up or zone out, as we lack the clarity and urgency needed to make life-changing decisions.



To restore our ability to make coherent, thoughtful decisions, we must first take a revolutionary action: radically limit the flood to free our cognitive and emotional resources to actually think rather than scroll distractedly through content designed to alarm or captivate us.



Okay, but isn’t your content part of the flood?



Yes, it is, and has been for 21 years, as I launched the oftwominds.com blog in May 2005.



So let’s briefly go through the history of my content creation.

1. Freelance journalist, San Francisco Bay Area: 1988 - 2005: 17 years of professional journalism.

2. Wrote daily blog posts with zero income, 2005 - 2008. Wrote hundreds of posts for zero income.

3. In 2009, three things happened: A) readers asked me to put up a “tip jar” so they could financially contribute, B) I published my first two books, Marketing in Crisis and Survival+, and C) I accepted adverts on my blog and mirror site via advert services. These generated my first income from my “I own it” content creation.

4. I didn’t formalize subscriptions until 2011, six years after launching the blog.

5. My advert income is around $250 a month. Book sales generate around the same sum. I earn zero from Meta, X.com, YouTube or any other social media platform. So in terms of monetizing “clicks and views” on platforms, I get a few dollars from Medium per month. The majority of my income is from subscribers like you, and this is the way it’s been from the start.

6. My center of gravity has been consistent for 21 years: I seek to identify the primary systemic dynamics as the means to grounding our personal decisions / responses in a framework / context that reflects the real-world forces that shape our everyday life.



Let’s say there are global networks of bankers, billionaires and old-money elites pulling strings behind narrative-control / social engineering. How does this inform our decisions about where to live, how to earn a livelihood, and what we do every day? (”We are what we repeatedly do.“ Aristotle)



If such things aid our decisions about everyday life, I don’t see how.



In my view, the core structure of control is the centralization / concentration of power and wealth, which limits the system’s adaptability and the agency of everyone in the system even if the rulers were chosen at random from a group of “nice people.”



In other words, we don’t need shadow networks of sociopaths to have a dysfunctional system; concentrating power and wealth in the hands of the few cripples agency and adaptability even if the handful at the top are “nice people.”



A significant percentage of the flood of content is clickbait (novelty, entertainment, exaggerated threats, controversies and claims) and much of what passes for “serious commentary” is abstract in nature and has little or no role in our life decisions.



If we ask, how does a claim that “this is what’s really going on” inform my decisions that will radically change my quality of life, livelihood, and what I do every day?, few commentaries qualify.



I focus on practicalities. The systems I’m interested in directly impact the practicalities that make the difference between a precarious, unhealthy way of living and a grounded, sustainable, healthy quality of life.



Most of my 56 years of work have been self-employed, which demands attention to:

CHS NOTE: The Revolution No One Sees Coming will not just be a series of external events, it will be personal, as each of us will face situations and dilemmas we didn’t choose whose novelty and scale may exceed our previous experience. History is full of changes no one thought possible a few years earlier. No one else is writing about it like I am, so a subscription--which costs the same as a few sushi--is a unique value. Thank you for supporting my work, I would say to heck with it if it wasn’t for you.