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The Revolution No One Sees Coming

I narrate key points in my post "The Revolution No One Sees Coming."
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
Jun 20, 2026

Yet we all sense something's not right. We sense that the avenues of feedback that allow us to promote our interests and push back against power grabs by others--the processes of what I call redress--have been closed off by systems of control that leave a fake facsimile in place to mask the structural shift in power.

The evidence is all around us, but we habituate to it; it's now normalized and accepted as "the way it is."

Here are two examples that are easy to rationalize away with a shrug.

The Revolution No One Sees Coming

Charles Hugh Smith
·
6:37 PM
The Revolution No One Sees Coming

As a general rule, we want change to leave the foundations of our life unchanged. We want change to be either bloodless and abstract--systems and cycles that only affect others or the distant future--or a novelty, technology or transaction that fits seamlessly into our life without disrupting our foundations.

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