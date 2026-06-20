Yet we all sense something's not right. We sense that the avenues of feedback that allow us to promote our interests and push back against power grabs by others--the processes of what I call redress--have been closed off by systems of control that leave a fake facsimile in place to mask the structural shift in power.
The evidence is all around us, but we habituate to it; it's now normalized and accepted as "the way it is."
Here are two examples that are easy to rationalize away with a shrug.
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The Revolution No One Sees Coming
I narrate key points in my post "The Revolution No One Sees Coming."
Jun 20, 2026
Yet we all sense something's not right. We sense that the avenues of feedback that allow us to promote our interests and push back against power grabs by others--the processes of what I call redress--have been closed off by systems of control that leave a fake facsimile in place to mask the structural shift in power.
Housing and Anti-Progress
We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.
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