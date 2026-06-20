Yet we all sense something's not right. We sense that the avenues of feedback that allow us to promote our interests and push back against power grabs by others--the processes of what I call redress--have been closed off by systems of control that leave a fake facsimile in place to mask the structural shift in power.



The evidence is all around us, but we habituate to it; it's now normalized and accepted as "the way it is."



Here are two examples that are easy to rationalize away with a shrug.

The Revolution No One Sees Coming Charles Hugh Smith · 6:37 PM As a general rule, we want change to leave the foundations of our life unchanged. We want change to be either bloodless and abstract--systems and cycles that only affect others or the distant future--or a novelty, technology or transaction that fits seamlessly into our life without disrupting our foundations. Read full story