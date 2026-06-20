As a general rule, we want change to leave the foundations of our life unchanged. We want change to be either bloodless and abstract--systems and cycles that only affect others or the distant future--or a novelty, technology or transaction that fits seamlessly into our life without disrupting our foundations.



Should change threaten to overturn our lives, we tend to tune it out or dismiss it because making radical, risky changes before we’re forced to is not natural. What’s natural is rationalizing doing nothing until the tsunami washes ashore.



This leaves me in an awkward position. My observation is that few people contest what I present, but the general response is silence, because why take actions that disrupt what we have now in anticipation of some change that isn’t even on the horizon? This is the rational response.



On the other hand, anticipating the tsunami gives us a tremendous advantage over being caught completely off-guard. The time to move decisively away from the beach is when the tsunami’s approach has been clearly signaled, not when the sea is washing away the beach chairs.



It’s also natural to ignore the signal. We rationalize other explanations so we don’t have to leave the comforts of the beach chairs.



If no one else anticipates the tsunami, then it’s even more difficult to act, because we see that everyone else is confident all is well and will continue to be well, and the fact that there’s no tsunami on the horizon supports their confidence.



Yet we all sense something’s not right. We sense that the avenues of feedback that allow us to promote our interests and push back against power grabs by others--the processes of what I call redress--have been closed off by systems of control that leave a fake facsimile in place to mask the structural shift in power.



The evidence is all around us, but we habituate to it; it’s now normalized and accepted as “the way it is.”



Here are two examples that are easy to rationalize away with a shrug.

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