In my analysis of socio-political-economic systems, once the avenues of redress have been closed off as hindrances to securing private gains and control, the inevitable alternative is retribution, the settling of scores by whatever means are available.



This dynamic is scale invariant, meaning that it plays out in personal relationships, groups and organizations of every size from families to empires.



The structures of redress and retribution cross numerous academic fields, as they arise from the complexities of human nature’s innate sensitivity to fairness as the foundation of self-organizing social structures which are humanity’s core selective advantage.



Since there is no one academic specialty focused on redress and retribution, this dynamic remains largely unexamined and poorly understood. Since it is embedded in individuals’ emotions and group dynamics, it weaves through the fields of psychology, psychiatry and neuroscience, and since it manifests in social and political movements, it also weaves through cultural anthropology, sociology, political science, economics, legal theory, systems analysis and philosophy.



The most insightful context for redress and retribution is selective advantage, adaptation and system instability.

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