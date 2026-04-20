Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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David Lentz's avatar
David Lentz
30mEdited

Let’s see if AI replaces CEOs and University administrators

But if the elites created those jobs so their kids would have jobs will they allow AI to replace them

Politicians too

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
14m

Please do not think me presumptuous as to post this on this Charles Hugh Smith Substack but I feel my short essay adds to this CHS Substack content:

Ghost GDP and the Laborless Value-Added Economy: Why Marx and Keynes Fail in the Fourth Wave

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1_oFXSPpjdjHYNkhlrWRcrNnWehCF3Wo09IROYWAD6qs/edit?usp=sharing

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