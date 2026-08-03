Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
1h

Most cons involve convincing someone that they can get something for nothing, or at least a disproportionate gain for the investment or effort. I think it was Robert Heinlein who wrote that it is very hard to con an honest man. Thus, one of the reasons that con-men are so often successful, is that so many of us are not as honest as we should be. Of course, one of the greatest (or most popular) cons is illustrated by the quote made famous by Ronald Reagan: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.

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Charles Cresson Wood's avatar
Charles Cresson Wood
44m

Thank you Charles for your historical analysis of economics-related basic human problems that we are still dealing with, as it turns out these days dealing with them quite poorly, in spite of our overly-inflated sense of being in the enlightened and progressive new technological age. Things are going to soon get much worse, as AI systems will be used to deluge us with cons, even cons that don't look like cons. Then people will really need to up their game, just to be able to survive. I suggest that people will need to develop their intuition -- that situational analysis combined with a rational perspective will not be enough.

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