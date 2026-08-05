Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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david's avatar
david
6h

billions of us have some good prosperity while ONLY working 40 to 50 hours a week out of our 168 hour weeks.

most people have the freedom to choose how much to connect to or disconnect from our modern industrial living, minus necessary working hours.

that is a good thing.

Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs is really only "needs" at the base, and added above the base are qualities of life that surely we "need" to have rich fulfilling lives but they are more "wants" to enable good lives.

it is our high productivity that allows relatively little work and relatively abundant time to pursue our "wants".

people mostly can choose how they balance their lives.

I think that is for the best, just allow people the freedom to do whatever they want.

and really all of us just "do whatever" from birth to death.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uzzt5drQizE

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
8h

Ain't it the truth...If we didn't have kids and grandkids, my life would consist of a variety of games and exercises...Thank God we have such close relationships with people we love, or I would be on the border of madness, and without my wife, I would probably hike in the wilderness until I dropped...

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