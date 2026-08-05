The Joyless Pantomime of Going Through the Motions

I narrate key points in my post “The Joyless Pantomime of Optimizing Ennui”

The cornucopian fantasy of AI generating super-abundance is the joyless pantomime taken to the highest level of civilizational psychosis. The more we strive to optimize ourselves and everything around us, the more we rely on metrics as guides to "living our best lives," the more we strive to work harder and work smarter in the hopes that more stuff and more transactions will finally become fulfilling, the farther we drift from ourselves and our own experience.



The joyless pantomime of optimizing our alienation is not a substitute for authentic fulfillment. The pantomime--going through the motions of finding fake fulfillment in ultra-processed products, experiences and optimizations--is not just joyless, it drains our life force, leaving us in a depleted state of ennui, burned out and wondering why we don't feel the fulfillment we're supposed to be feeling in our hyper-optimized existence.



We don't need therapy and supplements, we need out.