Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
Apr 4

With experience comes understanding. How will people with no experience understand what they are working with.

Garbage on = Garbage out

Reply
Share
010101's avatar
010101
Apr 3

The velocity theory of money ignores individual human adaptation to circumstances.

IMO if the consumer has less money to spend then it will have a braking effect on general price increases. This will allow politically a higher level of expansion in the money supply. Whether this extra liquidity would be captured by wage earners is another question, but it will be spent by someone ('velocity').

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Hugh Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture