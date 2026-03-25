The Illusion of the Shortcut (Self-Employment Series)
Skills that require time--working with people, building trust, forming relationships, navigating attraction and rejection--do not respond to shortcuts.
This is a guest essay by longtime correspondent 0bserver, part of our Self-Employment Series.
Moral drift has economic consequences.
Shortcuts promise speed. They offer a way around delay, repetition, and uncertainty. They suggest that progress can be compressed, that leverage can substitute for time, and that outcomes can be separated from the slow accum…