The Ideas That Once Explained Everything Now Explain Nothing

One way to summarize the present zeitgeist is What Once Explained Everything Now Explains Nothing: all the intellectual frameworks that “made sense of the world” are now reduced to cover stories masking a reality that defies reduction to the old ideas that have shriveled into misleading cliches.

Exhibit #1: ideology. Capitalism vs. socialism, left vs. right, progressive vs. conservative, Democrat vs. Republican--none of these make sense of what we actually experience, and the manic effort to make the world fit these contrivances only increases our civilizational psychosis.

Exhibit #2: health. Health is easy to define: we’re fit and feel good and have no need for medications or interventions. Having to take medications for the rest of our lives is not the same as being healthy, because health doesn’t depend on medications, ill-health depends on medications.

Exhibit #3: Progress. As I outline in my book The Mythology of Progress, Technology and Progress are one in the same in the ideology of Progress is inevitable and unstoppable.

Yet what we actually experience is technology is being deployed to obsolete products so we must constantly replace them, profitably degrade the quality of services, extract higher profits not by increasing value but by exploiting data (dynamic pricing) and foster an illusion of choice and “freedom of movement” within a corral that’s not delineated clearly because then the herded masses might grasp they’re trapped in an extractive, exploitive artificial realm of monochrome gray that claims to be alive with vivid colors.

This isn’t Progress, it’s Anti-Progress, the opposite of authentic progress.