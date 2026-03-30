The "Good News" Is Always the Same: the Stock Market Is Up--Until It Isn't
Cloaking a fake "market" with artifice to maintain its asymmetrical distribution of wealth and income also cloaks its detachment from the real world.
I often refer to the dynamics of self-correction and self-liquidation. Systems that use feedback to rebalance extremes are self-correcting: rather than accelerate as they approach a cliff, they slow down and reorganize to avoid runaway self-reinforcing feedback (i.e. positive feedback), a.k.a. run to failure.
Some things are self-liquidating by design. A…