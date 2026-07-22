The Gold-Painted Leg-Irons of Our Neofeudal Autocracy

The wealth and power that's supposedly held by commoners is counterfeit, illusory, phantom: the "wealth" is an illusory artifact of serial credit-asset bubbles fueled by a relentless expansion of credit "money" chasing tangible assets, not by increases in utility.



The "power" to replace Tweedledum with Tweedle-dummer won't solve the real problem, which is the concentration of power and control, not who's currently holding the levers of power.



The phrase golden handcuffs is bandied about to describe the servitude / loss of agency that is a trademark of neofeudal systems. In classic feudalism, the commoners are bound by law to the estates of the nobility. In neofeudalism, you can't move because you have a 3% mortgage on your house you can't afford to give up, and you can't change careers because you can't afford to lose the healthcare insurance provided by your current employer.



These aren't golden handcuffs; they're gold-painted leg-irons, chains whose ersatz "value" is an artifact of a corrupt, exploitive Neofeudal Autocracy. Control what's affordable, what's "necessary to get ahead" (credentials), healthcare and lower-cost credit, and voila, you no longer need the legal niceties of direct servitude: indirect servitude works even better because it fosters illusions of power, wealth and agency.



So who will solve our real problem: the centralization of wealth and power in a Neofeudal Autocracy? The only source of a solution is the mass of powerless commoners who currently buy into the notion that the system is still serving their interests, or they're frozen by fear of losing what they have.



In other words, we'll lose everything if the truth comes out. This perverse state of denial and fear is the trademark of neofeudalism, in which those who have already lost power and agency now cling to a corrupt, unstable Neofeudal Autocracy because a real solution--radical decentralization, transparency, accountability, competition, agency--would collapse the putrid credit-asset bubbles propping up the illusions of "Progress" and "prosperity."



We've already lost everything of real value and can only regain them if the truth comes out. Each class has cut a deal with the devil, i.e. the Neofeudal Autocracy: I've got X-Y-Z--a low-interest-rate mortgage, healthcare insurance, some form of state-funded welfare, either subsidies for the rich or subsidies for the poor, or subsidies for everyone in between--and I have job security serving one fiefdom or another: either an extractive, venal corporation or an extractive, venal state.



One of the primary points of my essay was to highlight how each class lives in a completely different world than those above it. We're accustomed to regional and cultural diversity in the US. Life in one place is quite different than life in another place.



But amidst this dizzying diversity, we share some common interests: air, water, soil and food that isn't poisoned, a level playing field for every citizen, not of outcomes, but of opportunity, agency and freedom of movement, and a decentralized structure in which transparency and accountability cannot be extinguished to serve the interests of those at the top and their willing insider-lackeys.



Nothing will change until the various social classes find common cause in the most basic fundamentals: rather than fear that the truth will come out because we'll lose everything if it does, we accept the hard truth that we've already lost everything of value by accepting the hidden servitude and obfuscation of Neofeudal Autocracy.

Who Will Solve Our Real Problem--The US is a Neofeudal Autocracy Charles Hugh Smith · Jul 22 My essay on America’s ten social classes was the appetizer to the main course: beneath the purposefully distracting PR of “democracy” and “free markets,” America is a Neofeudal Autocracy, i.e. a system in which real power, control and wealth are concentrated in the hands of the few at the top of a complex neofeudal arrangement of a secular nobility ruli… Read full story