Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack

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The Fork in the Road Ahead: History Will Choose One of Two Paths

One path: the status quo will continue more or less as-is. The second path: a cultural-social revolution rebalances the vast asymmetries that characterize the status quo.
Charles Hugh Smith's avatar
Charles Hugh Smith
May 02, 2026

There’s a fork in the road ahead few discern, though many sense an unease, a sense that things that should trigger alarm no longer move the needle. Full essay here:

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