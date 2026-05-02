There’s a fork in the road ahead few discern, though many sense an unease, a sense that things that should trigger alarm no longer move the needle. Full essay here:
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The Fork in the Road Ahead: History Will Choose One of Two Paths
One path: the status quo will continue more or less as-is. The second path: a cultural-social revolution rebalances the vast asymmetries that characterize the status quo.
May 02, 2026
Housing and Anti-Progress
We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.We discuss the decline of housing affordability as Anti-Progress.
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