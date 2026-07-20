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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
1hEdited

Charles Hugh Smith: Greer’s strongest point is in the Fourth Wave economy, Karl Marx is obsolete. Marx accurately diagnosed industrial capitalism’s under-consumption problem: owners suppressed wages until workers could not purchase everything industry produced. But the Karl Marx teleological prediction failed. The proletariat did not seize power; the salaried bureaucratic class did, using the modern administrative state to mediate capitalism while eventually developing interests of its own.

The Fourth Wave now makes Marx’s framework even more obsolete. Marx assumed human labor remained indispensable to value creation and therefore placed capital and labor at the center of history. Autonomous AI can create verified economic value without proportional human labor. The emerging conflict is consequently not just capital versus labor, or Greer’s investment class versus a contracting salary class. It is between those who own autonomous productive cognition and those dependent upon wages or transfers from its owners.

AI is not merely removing jobs from the employment game; it is dissolving employment as society’s principal wealth-distribution mechanism. Without constitutionally broadened ownership, Marx’s proletariat may give way to something he never modeled: a permanently dependent class beneath cognitive feudalism.

Greer has identified a real conflict, but the Fourth Wave may be changing the class structure even more profoundly than his four categories suggest. As AI becomes productive cognitive capital, the decisive division may no longer be investment, salary, wage and welfare classes. It may be between those who own enforceable claims on autonomous productive cognition and those who must depend upon wages, permission or government transfers from its owners.

The crisis is therefore not merely that AI removes jobs from the employment game; it is that employment may cease to be society’s principal mechanism for distributing newly created Fourth Wave wealth. Therefore, the constitutional challenge in the emerging Fourth Wave economy is to broaden human ownership and participation before technological abundance hardens into cognitive feudalism controlled by a Silicon Valley elite - who pays homage to the Leviathan.

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david's avatar
david
2h

excellent comprehensive article.

"The nation can no longer afford this staggeringly costly unproductive work force..."

yes and no, it is affordable for a while longer, but the numbers of good jobs are guaranteed to decline year after year for many decades.

"When this bubble pops, the conditions enabling a future bubble will no longer exist."

I disagree.

"8. Something’s gotta give."

true.

you are a visionary writer, and I have seen this at various times where a writer can be absolutely correct but is seeing much farther ahead than they realize.

IC will meet its end some unknowable year ahead, but the data I see suggests it will wobble along for a few more decades at least.

in my opinion.

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